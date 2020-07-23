Barnstable Proposes Changes in Learning for the Fall

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod’s largest school district has proposed changes in learning for the fall.

Officials have been drafting plans and models that would allow a partial reopening for the 2020 school year.

Understate state guidance, all public schools in Massachusetts are required to develop plans for three different models of learning, in-person, hybrid, and remote.

The in-person would model see students return to school with health and safety measures in place.

The hybrid model would see students attend school in-person on predetermined days, with remote learning on non in-person days.

The remote model would see students receive 100 percent of instruction remotely.

According to Barnstable Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown, school officials are still in the planning stages for the Enoch Cobb Early Learning Center, Barnstable’s pre-school.

In-person learning will be prioritized for the town’s kindergarten through grade 3 schools which include Hyannis West Elementary, Centerville Elementary, West Villages Elementary, Barnstable Community Innovation School, and Barnstable West Barnstable Elementary.

“We are able to prioritize in-person learning for those schools by implementing 6 feet of physical distancing and requiring masks for all adults and students in grade two through three,” said Mayo-Brown.

State guidance requires all students’ grades two through 12 to wear a face covering while attending in-person learning.

While the state guidance encourages students in grades K through one to wear masks, it is not required.

Mayo-Brown said that teachers at the schools will be working with the kindergarten and first grade students to help develop health safety habits.

Barnstable United Elementary, Barnstable Intermediate School, and Barnstable High School will prioritize the hybrid learning model.

“Due the size of enrollment at each of those schools and the physical distancing requirements, we cannot bring back all students to in-person at once,” said Mayo-Brown.

“We have to implement a hybrid model at those three schools.”

Mayo-Brown added that under the hybrid model, students at these three schools would be broken up into cohorts and would alternate when they would actually be in the building.

“We are going to take our students and put them into separate cohorts to reduce the number of students that are present in the building at any one time,” said Mayo-Brown.

“Envision that we have a cohort A of students and a cohort B, cohort will, for example, attend in person for a week while cohort B is learning remotely for that week. Then the following week they switch.”

Officials have yet to determine if the cohorts will alternate on a weekly or daily basis.

There is also likely to be a cohort C made up of students who daily in-person instruction as much as possible.

Parents and guardians will have the option to select remote learning only for their child.

Officials are also discussing the benefits or synchronous and asynchronous learning.

Synchronous learning is instruction at a specified time over Zoom or a live stream.

Asynchronous learning is a student self-directed pace.

According to the results of a survey complied by the Barnstable School Department, parents and guardians prefer synchronous learning.

The schools will follow guiding principles when in-person learning returns.

These include requiring all students and adults, regardless of grade, to wear a face covering while on the school bus, providing multiple opportunities for hand-washing, and implementing physical distancing for students and staff.

Mayo-Brown said that the schools are soliciting feedback from parents and others in the town in regards to the reopening plan.

Officials from Barnstable Public Schools are in the process of conducting a feasibility study which needs to be submitted to the state later this month.

They will also present their reopening plan to the Barnstable School Committee at the committee’s August 5 meeting.