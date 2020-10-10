The Coop Hires Three Residential Mortgage Officers

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has announced the addition of three Residential Mortgage Loan Officers to The Coop team.

Tricia Besse, who has been with The Coop for the past five years serving mortgage customers, is transitioning to a full time Mortgage Loan Officer.

Also newly hired as Residential Mortgage Loan Officers are Jen Grivers and Madonna Oftring, each with over 15 years of Mortgage banking experience.

“Whether it is a first-time home buyer or a client looking to buy a vacation home or dream home, residential loans are the linchpins to building communities. Tricia, Madonna and Jen are primed to put our clients in the best position possible, which is why I am thrilled they are part of our team,” said Bank Chair, President and CEO Lisa Oliver.

Besse, a Boston College graduate and former small business owner is an engaged member of civic life on Cape Cod.

She serves as Co-Chair of Women United, an affinity group of Cape and Islands United Way that works to close the achievement gap of young children on the Cape.

“I look forward to guiding and supporting customers through their home buying journey and helping them with any of their financing needs. The Coop has a reputation as a trusted community bank that truly cares and supports our community. To serve as mortgage loan officer is an honor,” Besse said.

Grivers, an Assumption College graduate with over 15 years of Mortgage Banking, previously served as a mortgage loan officer at Mansfield Bank and Santander.

Jen is active with the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity and networking with business owners to help customers achieve a full circle trusted financial relationship.

“I have enjoyed summers on the Cape for the past 40 years and know what a special place it is. I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity to work clients and their families,” Grivers said.

Oftring, who is also a graduate of Assumption College, has over 30 years of experience in banking – having previously worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer for Mansfield Bank, Santander and Webster Bank.

“My family has had a home in North Falmouth since I was a child playing on the beaches. Getting this opportunity to work for a bank that cares about its clients, and being able to provide financing for families to enjoy having a home like I enjoyed as a kid is special to me,” Oftring said.