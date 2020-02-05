The Garden Club of Yarmouth Offers Scholarship Opportunities to Students

YARMOUTH – The Garden Club of Yarmouth is offering up to $3,000 in scholarship money.

The offer is for students who are graduating high school or those currently enrolled in a formal program of study such as horticulture, agriculture, forestry or conservation.

The applicants may attend any of the schools in the area, but preference is given to Yarmouth residents.

The scholarship will be awarded after a successful first semester.

A $500 “toolship” award is also available to a student to start his/her own career in landscaping or other related endeavors.

An application can be picked up at area schools or by going online at gardenclubofyarmouth.org.

The application deadline is April 15.