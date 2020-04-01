State Wildlife and Fishing Areas to Stay Open During COVID-19 Response

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife announced that all Wildlife Management Areas and waters across the Commonwealth will remain open and available for the public during the COVID-19 response.

Officials from MassWildlife said it’s important to spend time outdoors to support your mental health year round.

Outdoor activities, and travel to and from those activities, are still permitted. However, people should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people and provide a safe distance between themselves and others by remaining six feet apart while outside.

MassWildlife is encouraging people to visit lesser-known spots and explore the outdoors close to home.

If a spot is crowded, it is recommended to choose a different location.

All fishing and hunting seasons, licensing, and regulations remain in effect.

Trout stocking is still ongoing with most waters in the Commonwealth already stocked at least once.

Anglers and other paddlers in canoes and kayaks are reminded they are required to wear a life jacket through Friday, May 15.

The spring turkey hunting season will open on Monday, April 27 and run through Saturday, May 23.

Only past participants who have completed Basic Hunter Education and the Youth Turkey Hunting Seminar will be able to participate in Youth Turkey Hunt Day on Saturday, April 25.

All MassWildlife offices and fish hatcheries are closed to the public until further notice because of the pandemic.

Following Governor Charlie Baker’s State of Emergency Declaration, MassWildlife has canceled all group events and programs until further notice.

MassWildlife will continue to implement recommendations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts regarding any future closures or cancellations.

For more information on MassWildlife, visit Mass.gov/orgs/division-of-fisheries.

Trout stocking reports are updated daily and can be viewed at Mass.gov/trout.