You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State

Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State

September 7, 2022

Mass.gov

HYANNIS – Massachusetts health officials have announced the third human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. 

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the individual in their 20’s was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, an area previously identified as at increased risk. 

Barnstable and Nantucket Counties are at low risk for the virus, though parts of Dukes County are at moderate risk. 

Officials urge residents to utilize bug spray and avoid being outdoors during peak active mosquito hours from dusk until dawn. 

A West Nile Virus-positive sample was also reported in Sandwich earlier this season.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 