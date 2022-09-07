Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State

HYANNIS – Massachusetts health officials have announced the third human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the individual in their 20’s was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, an area previously identified as at increased risk.

Barnstable and Nantucket Counties are at low risk for the virus, though parts of Dukes County are at moderate risk.

Officials urge residents to utilize bug spray and avoid being outdoors during peak active mosquito hours from dusk until dawn.

A West Nile Virus-positive sample was also reported in Sandwich earlier this season.