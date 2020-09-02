You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Third Virus Vaccine Reaches Major Hurdle: Final US Testing

Third Virus Vaccine Reaches Major Hurdle: Final US Testing

September 2, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A third leading candidate COVID-19 vaccine has entered a final stage of human testing in the United States.

AstraZeneca announced Monday its potential COVID-19 vaccine has entered final trials in the U.S. to test the effectiveness and safety of the product.

The Cambridge, England-based company said the trial will involve up to 30,000 adults from various racial, ethnic and geographic groups.

The potential vaccine was invented by the University of Oxford and an associated company, Vaccitech.

Meanwhile, a U.S. advisory panel is suggesting a way to ration the first limited doses once a vaccine does prove safe and effective. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 