Health Officials Still Urging COVID Caution

HYANNIS – Although new daily cases of COVID-19 are declining rapidly, health experts are still urging people to be cautious about the virus and get vaccinated.

Cape Cod Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Agel said variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron which caused the most recent surge, continue to make COVID a threat.

“Every time the virus reproduces, it may make a small mistake. If that mistake confers some evolutionary advantage, then that’s how a variant like Omicron is born,” Agel said.

With chances of more variants developing on the horizon, and the United States vaccine booster campaign showing signs of slowing, Dr. Agel said residents need to regroup their efforts to protect public health.

He highlighted booster shots as the best line of defense, as though breakthrough cases do happen, symptoms are most often mild.

Agel added that the protection afforded is far better than natural immunity developed after being diagnosed with COVID, so even those who have been infected and recovered should still get vaccinated or boosted.

It also boosts the defense of the whole community, said Agel, as those who get the vaccine and avoid developing COVID altogether remove themselves as a carrier to between 5 and 7 other people that they would have likely infected.

“You’re not only saving yourself by getting a vaccine—you’re saving your friends, your family, the person you pass in the grocery store, maybe your doctor, or anybody else,” Agel said.

Other health experts with CCHC said that every individual vaccinated also reduces the opportunity for the virus to find a host and possibly mutate further, renewing its threat.

Agel said that although COVID is a pressing issue, residents should also stay up to date on their seasonal flu shot, as well as ensure that they schedule their usual physical check-ups.

Vaccines are available through commercial pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid.

Barnstable County continues to host booster clinics as well. Appointments can be made through the vaxfinder.mass.gov website.

CCHC’s COVID-19 Resource Center has more info on testing, coronavirus resources, visitation policy and more here.

The full Sunday Journal interview with Dr. Bill Agel can be found here.