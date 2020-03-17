Third Coronavirus Case Confirmed From Sandwich, Town Buildings Closing

SANDWICH – Sandwich confirmed Tuesday night that there are three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the town.

All direct contacts for each case in the town have been advised, and town officials anticipate that the virus will continue to appear throughout the region.

In response, town buildings will be closed and some staff members of the town will be working remotely starting Thursday. Buildings included in the closures are Sandwich Town Hall, The Sandwich Public Library, and Sandwich Marina.

The safety of staff members and town residents is the reasoning behind the closures. Town officials are hopeful that buildings can re-open on Monday, April 6.

The Sandwich COVID-19 Command Team is continuing to monitor the situation and take action when needed.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.