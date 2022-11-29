You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Three Local Towns Receive State Grant for Police Body Cams

Three Local Towns Receive State Grant for Police Body Cams

November 29, 2022

DENNIS – Three local towns will benefit from about $2.5 million being made available by the state to fund body-worn cameras for law enforcement. 

Dennis was approved for $100,900, Nantucket will receive $39,888 and Truro will receive $39,923. 

“With these grant awards, our administration is expanding resources for local departments to expand the implementation of body-worn cameras which are an important tool to enhance accountability, improve investigations and strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The investment we’re making in these programs today will help create safer communities for years to come.”

The money comes from the FY23 Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) Grant Program.

According to the state, this year’s grant cycle will allow 27 departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs in 2023 and allow five departments to expand existing programs.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 