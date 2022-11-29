Three Local Towns Receive State Grant for Police Body Cams

DENNIS – Three local towns will benefit from about $2.5 million being made available by the state to fund body-worn cameras for law enforcement.

Dennis was approved for $100,900, Nantucket will receive $39,888 and Truro will receive $39,923.

“With these grant awards, our administration is expanding resources for local departments to expand the implementation of body-worn cameras which are an important tool to enhance accountability, improve investigations and strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The investment we’re making in these programs today will help create safer communities for years to come.”

The money comes from the FY23 Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) Grant Program.

According to the state, this year’s grant cycle will allow 27 departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs in 2023 and allow five departments to expand existing programs.