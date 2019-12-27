Orleans to Continue Stop The Bleed Classes in 2020

ORLEANS – The Orleans Citizens Forum and the Orleans Fire and Rescue Department concluded their 2019 training classes earlier this year with over 265 people trained through 10 classes.

Due to the success of the public service program, three additional classes have been scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

The classes are set to take place Tuesday, January 21st [6 seats available], February 25th [21 seats available], and March 24th [22 seats available].

Each class will be held at the Orleans Police Department from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit Orleanscitizensforum.org/stop-the-bleed/ and provide the names, email addresses, and contact phone numbers for all the people you wish to register.

Due to the hands on nature of the program, class size is limited to 22 registrants.