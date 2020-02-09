To Win New Hampshire, Warren has to go through Sanders

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren’s path to victory may have to go through fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

And after Sanders’ strong showing in Iowa, that path became far more difficult heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

The challenge for Warren is to somehow derail Sanders in a state where he has a long record of durable backing.

There isn’t much daylight between them to do that on the big issues that most excite the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, like “Medicare for All,” tuition-free college and aggressive plans to fight climate change.

Sanders also has a big financial advantage.