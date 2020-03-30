Tokyo Olympics Rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021.

That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9.

But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.