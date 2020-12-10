You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Top Court Upholds Governor’s Sweeping Virus Emergency Orders

Top Court Upholds Governor’s Sweeping Virus Emergency Orders

December 10, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court says Gov. Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with sweeping orders to close businesses and limit gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday rejected a challenge brought on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and the headmaster of a private school.

They accused the Republican of exercising “legislative police power” by declaring a state of emergency.

Baker had announced this week that Massachusetts would tighten some restrictions.

He was facing pressure from health experts and municipal leaders to do more to control stress on the health care system.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 