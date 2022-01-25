You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Top Story / Army Corps of Engineers Gets $273 Million for Infrastructure

January 25, 2022

BOURNE – The New England District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive more than $273 million in additional funding for projects and studies thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

In Massachusetts, that will translate to 13 Civil Works projects getting funded with $20.8 million, including $4.89 million for Wareham Harbor dredging,  $4.4 million for dredging work in the Essex River, and $2.95 million for dredging and surveys in Salem Harbor.

Another $2.6 million will be allocated for steel and timber repairs to mooring dolphins and finding and replacing missing boundary markers at the Cape Cod Canal. 

From the Disaster Relief Act specifically, the region will see $3 billion to help mitigate flood and storm damage potential, including shore protection.

Senator Ed Markey previously highlighted the Cape Cod Canal Bridges as a high priority for potential investment as replacement plans get underway. 

