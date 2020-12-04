Baker Submits Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Order

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has submitted the state’s initial vaccine order to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Baker-Polito Administration, 59,475 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been allocated for Massachusetts by the federal government for the first shipment that is part of 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send to Massachusetts by the end of the month.

The first allotment of 300,000 COVID vaccines will be for the first dose of a two dose regimen.

The Administration said that it has been preparing for a safe, equitable and efficient distribution with the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group that is based on guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The State Department of Public Health has made improvements to the Massachusetts Immunization Information System (MIIS), which serves as the state’s vaccine registry, ordering system and inventory system, in preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More information on the vaccination prioritization will come next week, said the Administration.

Details on preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine can be found at the mass.gov website, as can the state draft vaccination plan.