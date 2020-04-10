Cape Cod Healthcare Preparing 3 Facilities for Coronavirus Patients

HYANNIS – As public health officials expect the number of coronavirus cases to increase in the coming days, post-surge facilities are being set up at Joint Base Cape Cod and nursing homes in Brewster and Falmouth.

Post-acute units are being set-up at the former Wingate at Brewster nursing home and at Royal Falmouth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The goal is for one of the sites to be open within three-to-five days and the other in seven-to-ten days.

No date has been set yet for the opening of the field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf said that crews started work on Thursday on a 124-bed field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod that would take discharged patients who were still sick but would not need intensive care.

“Our experts are in there setting it up and we feel confident that we’ll do it extremely well,” said Lauf.

“A very small team is putting up essentially 320 bed capacity on the Cape. We’re going to try to do it right operationally and clinically.”

Lauf issued a statement to Cape Cod residents on Thursday, asking them to continue to stay home, maintain social distancing and be safe in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We have an opportunity to beat this curve, to bend this curve, to make sure that many, many, many more people will live and we’ve taken that very seriously, every one of us at Cape Cod Healthcare,” said Lauf.

Dr. Kevin Mulroy, senior vice president and chief quality officer for Cape Cod Healthcare, said that they have tested over 2,700 people and the positive rate is around 13.5 percent, with the majority of positives are those who are over 40 years of age.

The average age of tested patients is 51 and the average age for those who receive a positive diagnosis is 55.

“It tells you that it is a little more skewed to the older population,” said Mulroy.

About 50 percent of the positive patients are coming from the upper Cape, about 27 percent are coming from the mid-Cape, 11 percent from the lower Cape and 3.4 percent coming from the outer Cape.

Currently at Falmouth Hospital, there are five people in the ICU with 13 positive patients on the floor.

At Cape Cod Hospital, there are five people in the ICU, 12 positive patients on the floor and 20 patients who are pending with the tests between both hospitals.

Not everyone in the ICUs is a COVID-19 patient.

Lauf said that they remain hopeful that they will have the internal capabilities to do COVID-19 testing and have an initial start date for the middle of this month.

Capacity at the hospitals has seen an “uptick” in the past week with the overall number of in-patients but not all are related to COVID-19.

Lauf also announced that Cape Cod Healthcare will continue to pay its 5,700 workforce through at least May 2.

“No one will be furloughed, no one will have to go into their accrual banks,” said Lauf.

“All of their hours will be paid for regardless of the situation.”