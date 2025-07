Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A number of seemingly new faces have shown up among the shark populations of Cape Cod, but scientists say they have just been under the radar.

A tiger shark was recently caught by a fisherman off Mashpee and a hammerhead was seen in local waters. New England Aquarium scientist John Chisolm says it’s par for the course as waters warm.

Any sharks can be reported to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the Aquarium or Division of Marine Fisheries.