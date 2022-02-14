Local School Districts To Decide on Mask Mandate

HYANNIS – With Massachusetts education officials lifting the state indoor mask mandate for public school staff and students on February 28, local districts will have to decide whether they will instate their own face covering policies.

The statewide mandate had been extended multiple times since its implementation last year.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the decision to rescind the requirement was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the state Department of Public Health, and other medical experts.

Governor Charlie Baker also supported the decision, saying that school testing programs have often shown there was no significant viral spread.

However, individual districts may still implement their own requirements.

The Provincetown School Committee has a mask mandate discussion on its agenda for Tuesday, February 15, and Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said that the local school committee will also discuss the issue early next week.