Moran Wins Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Race

FALMOUTH – Falmouth selectman Susan Moran won the special election on Tuesday for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

She defeated Bourne attorney Jay McMahon 55% to 45%, with 10,780 votes to 8,927.

Moran won Falmouth and Sandwich, while McMahon took Bourne, Pembroke and Plymouth.

She becomes the first Cape resident to hold the position in years and the first democrat since Therese Murray in 2014.

Moran succeeds Vinny deMacedo who left the seat late last year to accept a position with Bridgewater State University.

She will serve the remainder of deMacedo’s term before the seat is up for re-election for a full two-year term in November.

The election was originally scheduled to take place at the end of March but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Voters in Falmouth also cast their ballots for Board of Selectmen on Tuesday for the annual Town Election.

Former Falmouth Public Schools superintendent Nancy Taylor was elected to the board and selectman Sam Patterson was re-elected.

Taylor received 4,117 votes, while Patterson got 3,484 votes and Michael Heylin got 2,393.