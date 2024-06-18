New Steamship Authority Port Captain Has Been Named

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority is pleased to announce that Captain Paul Hennessy has been named the organization’s new port captain.

Captain Hennessy has a history with the SSA going back to 1991, including senior captain and assistant port captain.

As the head port captain, Hennessy will ensure the Steamship Authority’s vessels conform to U.S. Coast Guard requirements, ensure that vessel personnel are performing their duties, and assist with training.

“Paul’s exceptional dedication, expertise, and contributions have been instrumental in his success at the Steamship Authority,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Higgins said.

Previous port captain Charles Monteiro, who was named to the post in 2019, has retired.

“Charlie’s decades of service to the Steamship Authority are a remarkable testament to his professionalism, his dedication, and to his infectious personality,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis. “On behalf of the entire company and communities we serve, I wish him fair winds and following seas.”