Registration for Next 4C’s Vaccine Clinics Opens Thursday

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has announced more COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for the recently opened large-scale vaccination site at the Cape Cod Community College.

Registration for the clinics will open Thursday, March 11 at 12 pm.

These clinics are for Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17.

They will be another chance for those eligible to be vaccinated who did not get an appointment for this week’s clinics.

Residents who are eligible for the vaccine can search for open appointments on this website.

The county said that when searching the site, residents should scroll down on the site until the clinic is listed.

Individuals are asked not type in the date or any other parameters in the search.

The clinics will utilize 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day for a total of 1000 doses.

The site is not a drive-thru clinic, and all appointments will be held in the gymnasium at the college.

Residents eligible to make appointments include those in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, those who are age 65 and older, those with two or more of certain medical conditions, residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing, K-12 educators, childcare workers and school staff.

Barnstable County health officials have also provided a demonstration video of how to register for coronavirus vaccination appointments through the state’s online portal. The video can be found by clicking here.