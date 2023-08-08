UPDATE: Tornado Warning Through 12:30 by National Weather Service

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Western Barnstable County through 1:30 pm.

The following is the full alert from the weather service:

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 1230 PM EDT.

* At 1153 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Barnstable, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Barnstable, Yarmouth, Sandwich, and Dennis around 1200 PM EDT.

Brewster and Harwich around 1205 PM EDT.

Orleans around 1215 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hyannis.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN