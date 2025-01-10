You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Meeting Approves Land Purchase For New Bourne Fire Station

Town Meeting Approves Land Purchase For New Bourne Fire Station

January 10, 2025

BOURNE – A new fire station could finally be coming to the south side of Bourne. 

A special town meeting held this week approved spending $1.75 million from the Capital Stabilization Fund to purchase a parcel at 171 Clay Pond Road, the former Spencer’s Garden property.

Bourne Select Board Chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo said the process started in 2009. The Pocasset fire station closed four years ago because of a structural defect, and the town decided not to construct a new facility there because it sits in a flood zone. Many properties have been considered and rejected for various reasons.

Mastrangelo said the approved site was identified by the Bourne Fire Department as providing the best response times.

The next step will be a debt exclusion to pay for the building, which could be on a warrant later this year.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


