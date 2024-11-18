You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Notifies About Road Closure In Osterville

November 18, 2024

OSTERVILLE – Drivers are being notified about a road closure in Barnstable that starts Monday.

A portion of Eel River Road in Osterville will be closed during construction hours, Monday-through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., until December 6th. The affected area is between West Bay Road to Hathaway Road.

Access to homes will be maintained, with the Barnstable Police Department on-site to assist.

The Town of Barnstable says the closure will facilitate ongoing improvements to the drainage system.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 
