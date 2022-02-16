Barnstable, Cape Cod Commission To Hold Workshop On Low Lying Roads

BARNSTABLE – A virtual workshop to discuss the condition of low-lying roads in Barnstable will take place on March 7, 2022 from 9 to 11 am.

The Cape Cod Commission and the town’s consulting partner, the Woods Hole Group, will present their findings as part of the Low-Lying Roads Project, a collaboration by the Town of Barnstable and the commission to evaluate low lying roads vulnerable to coastal flooding and identify segments of road for adaptive measures.

Local residents, workers and commuters are invited to join the workshop, which will provide an agenda, a list of at-risk road segments, and an interactive map as the town seeks input to craft an action plan moving forward.

To join the meeting, click here or dial (929) 205-6099.

The meeting ID is 935 5189 6265.

The online password to enter the event is “join”.

To learn more about the Low-Lying Roads Project, click here.