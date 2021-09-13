Town Of Barnstable Engaging in Sewer Project Outreach

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is reaching out to inform property owners and visitors in Centerville about the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project scheduled to begin in the fall.

Details were mailed to roughly 300 property owners along the expanded Strawberry Hill Road sewer route explaining what to expect during construction and asking owners for input on siting the sewer connection to their property.

The Strawberry Hill Road sewer project is the first significant project in Barnstable’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan to ensure the health of coastal waters, ponds and drinking water.

In upcoming weeks, Department of Public Works staff will walk door to door along the sewer route to distribute information on the project and answer questions by property owners.

The town is inviting property owners along the route to participate in an email alert system for updates on the construction schedule, as well as detours.

Schedules, detours and information will be broadcast on Channel 18 and the Town of Barnstable and Police Department Facebook pages. The information can also be found by clicking here.

Construction will be coordinated with the Vineyard Wind cable project to minimize disruptions and lower costs.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter