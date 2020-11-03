Town of Barnstable Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is planning a flu vaccine clinic to be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

The clinic will be open to Town of Barnstable residents ages 3 and over only, and will be held in a drive-thru format.

Town officials said that consent forms must be filled out in advance to reduce waiting times.

Forms can be picked up at Health Division, 200 Main Street, Hyannis, or found on the Town of Barnstable website, Health Division.

There will be a charge of $3.00 each for the immunizations. Town officials said that there will be no charge, if residents are unable to pay.

Officials are asking residents to remember to wear a mask.

The drive-thru flu clinic will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, November 4 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.