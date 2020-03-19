Town of Barnstable Launches COVID-19 Website

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has launched a new resource to keep residents up to date with the latest information as it relates to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the working of Barnstable town government at Barnstablehealth.com.

On its main page, Barnstable Health Division updates appear along with videos from Town Manager Mark Ells, Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend, Health Director Tom McKean, and Governor Charlie Baker.

Below are links to the Center for Disease Control, Barnstable Public Schools, Cape Cod Healthcare, Barnstable County, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the World Health Organization.

At the top of the page are tabs including town services, which provides the latest updates on important notices from town hall, and Community Resources, which provides the latest updates about healthcare, the State of Massachusetts, schools, food, shelter, business resources, public safety, transportation, arts, culture, and more.

The Town of Barnstable will also be closing multiple facilities until further notice.

These facilities include the Barnstable Adult Community Center, The West Barnstable Community Center, The Centerville Community Center, The Osterville Recreation Building, the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, The Burgess House and Barn, The Paine Black House, Guyer Art Barn, The Gallery on 50 Pearl Street, All Artist Shanties, Hyannis Golf Course, and Olde Barnstable Fairgrounds Golf Course.

The golf courses will be available for members only and tee times are mandatory.

In addition the town will be delaying until further notice, the opening of beach bath houses, the Bismore Visitor Center, the Old Selectmen’s Building, and the town’s comfort stations.