Barnstable Reaches Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan Milestone

BARNSTABLE – In an effort to clean up surrounding inland and coastal waters, the Town of Barnstable has successfully completed the state’s environmental review of the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

The town recently received a certificate of completion issued by the Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides.

“The certificate from Secretary Theoharides is no small matter,” said Barnstable Department of Public Works Director Daniel Santos.

The final step in the Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan is for the town to petition the Cape Cod Commission for a consistency determination with 208 Area Wide Quality Management Plan, which is the regional framework to restore water quality around Cape Cod in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act.

The town has invested more than $30,000,000 dollars to reduce nutrients in its estuaries.