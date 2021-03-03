Bourne Seeking Feedback For Transportation Improvements

BOURNE – The “Complete Streets” prioritization plan of Bourne is looking for feedback from residents on potential improvements to travel in the area.

Ideas could include new sidewalks, bike paths, or better accommodations for people with disabilities.

From now through March 21, an interactive “public comment tool” will be open online.

Alternatively, feedback can be offered through phone or e-mail if preferred.

Whether pedestrian, motorist, cyclist, or transit rider, feedback of all kinds is welcome and encouraged in order to most accurately assess the needs of the town as the improvements to the infrastructure are planned.

Comments will be used to plan in addition to hopefully securing more state or federal funding for the project.

More information about the Complete Streets plan can be found on the website of the Cape Cod Commission, which is partnering with the Town of Bourne on the project.

The funding for this project is being provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter