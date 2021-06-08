Town of Chatham Remote Options to Continue After COVID

CHATHAM – With more than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to state residents, towns such as Chatham are taking steps to leave the coronavirus pandemic behind.

However, accessibility improvements developed over the past year will likely stick around long after the coronavirus.

Health and Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson said that town government workflow will return to their pre-pandemic versions soon, with town offices reopening on June 14.

Duncanson said that permit offices will also likely reopen that same day, though he encouraged use of the town’s online sticker system.

The day after, the Board of Selectmen is due to have their first in-person meeting in months on June 15.

The first meeting will be in a hybrid format, with public comment being conducted virtually.

“Over the course of this pandemic, they have upgraded Channel 18’s capabilities in the large meeting room to allow these kinds of hybrid meetings to continue,” said Duncanson.

“There is some legislation working its way through the statehouse that would allow towns to continue with these virtual meetings. There’s been a lot of feedback that public attendance has actually increased because no longer do people have to take time off from work or run down to town hall to participate.”

Duncanson said that he anticipates many town governments utilizing hybrid-style meetings in the coming summer and fall seasons.