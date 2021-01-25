You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Seeking Affordable Housing Input

January 25, 2021

DENNIS – In order to meet affordable housing needs and get valuable feedback, the Dennis Select Board is inviting residents to view a recent presentation on the Draft Housing Production Plan Update.

This plan is intended to help meet affordable housing needs in the area and take into consideration the needs of elderly and disabled residents as well.

The Town of Dennis had the second lowest median income in Cape Cod in 2018.

Many residents have income difficulties and spend much of their money on housing-related costs.

The presentation can be found on the Town of Dennis website.

Any feedback should be directed to Laurie Barr no later than February 5.

