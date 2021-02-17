Town of Eastham Offers Feedback Opportunities To Local Businesses

EASTHAM- The Town of Eastham is looking for feedback from local businesses on their 15-question survey.

Local businesses are encouraged to complete the survey by February 28 and can remain anonymous if they wish.

The survey can be found on the website of the Eastham Chamber of Commerce.

Results will be used to examine market trends and create economic plans for the town going forward.

Those who respond to the survey may be contacted by members of the Community Opportunities Group to be interviewed more in-depth on their experiences.

Additionally, an upcoming virtual meet-and-greet will be held for Eastham businesses to communicate with staff of the Town of Eastham Planning and Development.

The meet-and-greet will take place over Zoom on Thursday, February 25 from 4-5pm.

Items such as town planning and economic activity will be discussed, with time for questions and feedback from attendees.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter