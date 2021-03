HARWICH – The Town of Harwich is now accepting Request For Proposals for their Human Services Grant Program for the fiscal year 2022.

The grants will be awarded to any eligible for-profit or non-profit organizations that provide a human service related program that directly benefit the residents of Harwich.

The town expects to have over $83,000 to distribute to grantees. Typically the town gives 8 to 15 awards of between $3,000 and $6,000.

Applications can be found Here.