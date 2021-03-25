Mashpee Joins Three Party Agreement for Mashpee Commons Expansion

MASHPEE – The Town of Mashpee Select Board recently discussed a proposed expansion to the Mashpee Commons and what role the town would play in its planning process.

The Mashpee Commons property owners requested that the town join as a “Participating Party” in a Three-Party Development Agreement with the Cape Cod Commission.

Residents of the town expressed concern over the possible expansion, voicing desire for both the time and opportunity to review any proposed plans.

Attorney Eliza Cox, who represents the Mashpee Commons property owners, said that there will be outreach between project planners and the public once later steps in the proposal process are achieved.

“I want to say that we look very much forward to engaging in those conversations with you, with the Cape Cod Commission, and with the public at public hearings, which will be scheduled throughout this process,” said Cox.

She said that the Cape Cod Commission already signed on to the project with a unanimous vote in 2020 determining that the proposal to expand met the criteria for consideration per the developmental agreement.

The key components of the agreement involves establishing the permitted uses and densities, the duration of the agreement, the vesting of regulations, and other terms mutually agreed upon.

“As a party, the town would have a seat at the table and be directly involved in the collaboration and negotiation process,” said Cox.

Board member David Weeden expressed concern over the 25 year agreement length, when an existing bylaw places a limit at 10 years.

Cox said that with the commission being a party, the usual 10 year time limit would not apply for the Mashpee Commons agreement.

Select Board Vice Chair Thomas O’Hara said that town cooperation would benefit the community.

“I think who better than to represent the people and protect the town from anything that they would have issues with. I think we can work together very well with the Mashpee Commons and the Cape Cod Commission and I think that’s how better things will get done within the community.”

The board was unanimously in favor of joining the Three-Party Developmental Agreement.