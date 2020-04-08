Town of Orleans Puts Rules in Place at Transfer Station

ORLEANS – The Orleans Transfer Station is open but the town is putting rules in place for the health and safety of residents and staff.

The town is asking that residents try to limit their trips to the transfer station as much as possible, have recycling sorted and ready to dispose of prior to arrival and remain six feet away from other residents.

The transfer station is not accepting demolition, scrap metal, appliances or bulky items at this time.

They’re reminding residents to expect delays as the site observes social distancing protocols.

The Gift House is also closed until further notice.

The Orleans Transfer Station is open everyday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Wednesdays and Thursdays.