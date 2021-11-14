You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Of Orleans To Assess Local Internet Quality

Town Of Orleans To Assess Local Internet Quality

November 14, 2021

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans recently announced the creation of an ad hoc group as part of the Select Board’s goal to gauge the opinions of residents and local businesses about the internet service available in Orleans.

The town has issued a residential and business broadband survey with questions about the affordability, reliability and speed of local internet connections.

The town cited the growing importance of internet as an essential business tool, and that potential improvements would help to sustain local businesses.

To access the Residential Broadband survey, click here.

To access the Business Broadband survey, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
