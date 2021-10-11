Orleans To Hold Forum On Town Meeting Articles

ORLEANS – Orleans will be hosting a citizens forum with a panel of experts to inform the public about the key warrant articles up for vote at the upcoming Orleans Special Town Meeting on October 25.

The forum will take place virtually on October 19 at 5:00 PM.

The articles discussed will include Fund Nauset Beach Retreat Phase 2 Project (Article 7), Fund Rock Harbor Dredging Project (Article 8), Fund Universal Pre-School Support Program (Article 9), Approve Additional Funding for Expanded Fire Station Feasibility Study (Article 10) and Fund Consultant Services for Reuse Study of Governor Prence Properties (Article 11).

The event can be accessed by watching on Cable channel 18, or via zoom by clicking here.

Guests can also call into Zoom by dialing 646-558-8656 meeting ID 839 3234 6570.

Questions can be asked by raising a hand or by emailing iinfo@orleanscitizensforum.org before or during the forum.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter