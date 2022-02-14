Orleans To Budget Plans For Upcoming Years

ORLEANS – The Orleans Select Board and Finance Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on to discuss the town’s Capital Improvements Plan and Capital Budget on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7 pm.

The Capital Improvements Plan contains all proposed projects to be considered for undertaking over a five-year span from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028, while the budget focuses on funding proposed for projects during the 2023 fiscal year.

Projects within the Capital Improvements Plan include program funding for the Community Preservation Act, Water Quality Drainage Improvements, implementation of the Comprehensive Wastewater Management Program, town building and facilities maintenance, and facility relocation as part of the Nauset Beach Retreat.

Copies of the plan for public review can be found by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter