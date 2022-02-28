Town Of Sandwich Accepting Proposals For Purchase Of Historic Deacon Eldred House

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is currently taking proposals from those looking to purchase the Deacon Eldred House on 4 Water Street.

Originally built in 1756, the Deacon Eldred House is a historical landmark located within the Old King’s Highway Regional Historic District and overlooks the Shawme Pond.

The building is one of only nine extant seventeenth century properties in Sandwich and has housed at least one family for over 300 years.

Due to a preservation restriction maintained by the Massachusetts Historical Commission, there are strict limits to its use.

The town will give preference to applicants who intend to maintain the property as a residence and who commit to preserve and rehabilitate the building as per the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation of Historic Structures.

The Town expects issuance of the Request For Proposals in late February.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter