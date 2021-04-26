Sandwich Officials Stress Continued COVID-19 Safety Guidance

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently posted a PSA to update the public on the COVID-19 virus in the town, and reminded the public of the state’s travel advisory following Massachusetts April school vacation week.

“There a ton of people travelling for school vacation and again there is a travel advisory in place, not a mandate like it was before,” said Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke.

On Wednesday April 28th, the town will hold a stop the spread event at Sandwich Human Services from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will offer free testing for Sandwich residents with a 48-hour turnaround.

“It is always good to make sure your good and get tested, and I’m constantly doing rapid tests when I come back from anywhere with a large group of people,” said Burke.

Additionally, at the upcoming town election and town meeting, workers will be offered pre and post meeting rapid testing. There will also be a table at the entrance where anyone attending town meeting can register for a vaccine.

Burke also recommended that restaurant and hospitality workers take advantage of the vaccine before the summer season begins.

“With the summer season coming, the ability for restaurant and hospitality workers to get a vaccine is there,” said Burke.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewCenter