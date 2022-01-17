Town Of Sandwich Issues Survey To Discuss Actions On Coastal Resiliency

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Chamber of Commerce is issuing a survey to its residents to discuss actions to increase coastal resiliency using funds received from the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.

The stakeholder survey contains three portals covering important components of the program.

Portal A will review information on town resources and invite public input on what is important to the village.

Portal B will assess the town’s vulnerability to flooding by cataloguing accounts of past and present flooding and projecting future flooding and its impact.

Portal C will discuss adaptive strategies to protect the town and its adjacent coastlines from future flooding and prospective amenities to benefit the area.

To view the Stakeholder survey, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter