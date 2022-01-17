You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town Of Sandwich Issues Survey To Discuss Actions On Coastal Resiliency

Town Of Sandwich Issues Survey To Discuss Actions On Coastal Resiliency

January 17, 2022

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Chamber of Commerce is issuing a survey to its residents to discuss actions to increase coastal resiliency using funds received from the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.

The stakeholder survey contains three portals covering important components of the program.

Portal A will review information on town resources and invite public input on what is important to the village.

Portal B will assess the town’s vulnerability to flooding by cataloguing accounts of past and present flooding and projecting future flooding and its impact.

Portal C will discuss adaptive strategies to protect the town and its adjacent coastlines from future flooding and prospective amenities to benefit the area.

To view the Stakeholder survey, click here.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 