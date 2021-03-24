Sandwich Reminds Residents of COVID-19 Safety Concerns

SANDWICH – In a recent safety PSA, Sandwich town officials gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine process, numbers of cases, and advised residents to continue observing all necessary safety procedures.

Despite the vaccine’s success in preventing the virus, it still is not 100% effective.

Fire Chief John Burke and Director of Health Dave Mason urge residents to continue to social distance and wear masks, especially in public locations.

Additionally, group gatherings should be kept small and limited, if possible, to those that are vaccinated.

The Brazilian variant of COVID-19 has been found on the Cape, which can be dangerous and extremely contagious.

“You know [people] hear about vaccines, the weather warming up, and things should be easing up and such is not the case at all times,” said Mason.

We are currently in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.

Currently, individuals age 60 or over, those in professions such as food service and sanitation, and educators are some of those who qualify to receive the vaccine.

For more information on the state vaccination process, check the state’s website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter