Town Taxi to Provide “Operation Safe Ride Home” Saturday

March 7, 2020

YARMOUTH – Town Taxi will be providing their “Operation Safe Ride Home” program today from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Under the program the professional staff from Town Taxi will provide a free ride home from any liquor establishment in Yarmouth.

The Yarmouth Police Department is also encouraging all Cape Cod drivers to continue to look out for each other.

The Department is reminding people to not let others drive drunk and to not tolerate those who do.

To schedule a ride home with Town Taxi, call them at 508 775 5555.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


