Toys for Tots Stepping Up to Help Those in Need During Outbreak

DENNIS – Toys for Tots, the charitable program which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for the holidays, is providing support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is trying to expand its services to outside of just the holidays and has partnered with Good360 to distribute two million toys, games, and books to families in need.

The organization is also working to get books to Title 1 schools across the country.

The nationwide donations will be broken up and distributed depending on the number of families in specific regions of the country.

On Cape Cod, plans are already being made on what to do when the donations get here.

“What I’m going to try and do is get together with a Title 1 school in the Upper Cape, Barnstable is Title 1, and a school in the Mid Cape and because I’m restricted by the numbers that I reach out to during the Christmas season,” said Cape and Islands Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Tim Harrington.

“I’ll try and break it up into thirds so that the schools themselves can receive this stuff,” “Then they can work between themselves to get it out to the people they know who need this extra help.”

Last year on Cape Cod, Toys for Tots provided services to over 30,000 families.

While the organization is pledging to distribute two million toys, games, and books, Harrington says that number could go even higher.

Across the country regional Toys for Tots keep an inventory of toys, games, and books so that when the holiday season rolls around they can begin distributing toys while waiting for more donations to come arrive.

“The two million is what the foundation is doing. They’ve sent out messages to all of us that we can pull from our inventories to add to these donations and get those out to people,” Harrington said.

“So even though that two million number looks huge that could probably double or triple depending on what local coordinators and local drives donate to the communities and the organization itself.”

The organization will use Good360’s network of vetted and approved nonprofit partners to distribute the toys.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re deeply concerned about COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the lives of all Americans and want to offer assistance now,” said LtGen Jim Laster, President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with Good360 who answered the call to help get these toys into the hands of families in need as soon as possible.”

“Good360 is proud to join forces with Toys for Tots to bring some joy and support to families with children,” said Good360 CEO Matt Connelly.

“We are seeing a dramatic rise in demand for a wide variety of personal and household items, including toys. We are pleased to be able to leverage our vast nonprofit distribution network to provide a measure of relief to families weathering this crisis.”

For more information on Cape Cod Toys for Tots, visit Cape-cod-ma.toysfortots.org.