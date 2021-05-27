Road Work Expected to Cause Detours in Chatham

CHATHAM – Motorists should expect some traffic delays this week as road work continues in West Chatham.

Overnight road paving will be conducted on Route 28/Main Street as part of the West Chatham Roadway Project by MassDOT.

The roundabouts and adjacent side streets will also be affected by the work.

Town of Chatham officials said that all residences will still be accessible throughout the paving process, though there will be signs, message boards and police details assisting traffic throughout the area.

Motorists should expect paving to take place between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am beginning Thursday, May 27 through Friday, May 28.

The work schedule may be adjusted accordingly based on progress and weather, however town officials said that the project is nearing its completion.

Residents are encouraged by town officials to visit the Chatham website for more information on other projects and events.