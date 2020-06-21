Traffic Volume Returning to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Although patterns have changed during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic on Cape Cod is starting to trend back to normal.

According to the Cape Cod Commission, traffic over the bridges is only down about 25 percent.

“We are certainly trending towards normal,” said Transportation Program Manager Steven Tupper.

However, there are several factors contributing to the drop in traffic. One factor is the amount of people currently working from work has removed all of the commuters crossing the bridge on a daily basis.

Also with so many people working remotely, when people visit the Cape, it’s more spread out.

“On Memorial Day weekend we saw a pretty strong dip on Saturday, but it appears that people may have been coming down earlier on Thursday and Friday, so it seems with the flexibility things are spreading out a little bit,” said Tupper.

Although traffic on the roads has been slightly less than normal, there has been an increase in bike and pedestrian traffic on many of the trails and bike paths the Cape has to offer.

“We have seen an interesting uptick in some of the activities where people can get out and get some recreation and space effectively. Particularly on the Cape Cod Rail Trail there is a permanent count location in Brewster, so we have been able to monitor activity on a daily and hourly basis, and we’ve seen days as high as 1,700 users on the path,” said Tupper.

In regards to returning to normal, Tupper said he thinks that depending on events in our region there could possibly be very unique trends over the course of the summer but for the time being things are beginning to return to normal.