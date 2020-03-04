Orleans Considers Transfer Station Sticker Fee Increase

ORLEANS – An increase in the transfer station sticker fee for Orleans residents could become a reality later this year.

The town is considering raising the fee for a transfer station sticker from $125 to $140 for year round residents and seasonal renters.

The fee increase, which was proposed by Orleans DPW Director Tom Daley, is in response to an approximate $60,000 annual increase in municipal solid waste.

This was caused by a $34 increase in municipal solid waste per ton from New Bedford Waste Services, who is contracted with the town.

If approved, the price increase would begin this May.

“Our contractor requested approximately $34 per ton increase in the price of municipal solid waste. I was hoping prior to getting that notice that I wouldn’t have to touch the rates this year,” Daley said.

“With that notice coming in we approved that increase, which actually was the lesser of two evils, it’s costing us an extra $60,000 a year but if we broke the contract totally it would have cost us an extra $120,000 a year, so it’s still an advantageous contract.”

Orleans is not the first town on Cape Cod to propose increases to transfer station sticker fees.

Late last year Harwich had to increase fees for the disposal of trash because New Bedford Waster Services requested an increase in the price of solid waste removal from $62 to $75 per ton.

Mashpee is also considering raising transfer station sticker fees from $150 to $200 per year.

Selectmen approved Daley’s recommendation and will now seek approval from the board of health, which is meeting Thursday.

Other proposed changes to the regulations include all bags that hold 44 gallons or less must be capable of being tied, and all individuals using the solid waste facility must wear proper footwear to prevent injury, among others.

The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m.