Trash Bash Returns In Person

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal will host its annual community fundraiser, Trash Bash, on Friday October 22.

The event will take place in person at Nauset Disposal’s Orleans location at 3 Rayber Road from 5:30 to 11 pm.

The event will feature live music, dinner and drinks, and prizes provided by local sponsors, with 100% of proceeds going to seven local non-profit organizations.

Nauset Disposal has chosen Cape & Islands United Way, Center for Coastal Studies, Community Development Partnership, Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands, Love Live Local, and Wild Care as the non-profits receiving donations.

According to Kara Boule, Marketing & Community Investment Manager at Nauset Disposal, the company sought input from their employees in choosing where to direct their philanthropic efforts.

“We put out a survey to our employees a few years ago asking them where they really wanted us to focus our community investment efforts, so these organizations are all related to the areas that they wanted to focus their spending,” said Boule.

The company hopes to exceed the funds raised during the 2020 virtual fundraiser, which distributed $40,000 to their selected beneficiaries.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the event will be held outdoors with room for social distancing and hand sanitizing available.

Additionally, capacity for the event has been reduced to further enforce social distancing.

Due to lower capacity at the event site, Nauset Disposal is recommending that those who wish to attend preregister for the event.

Admission is $50 and includes food and drink tickets as well as a chance to win several door prizes.

“There’s lots of dancing, there’s great food that’s donated by local restaurants, Beer by Cape Cod Beer, Wine by local liquor stores, and it’s just a great night to get together for some really good causes,” said Boule.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter