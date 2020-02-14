You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Tree Removal in Centerville Taking Place Friday

Tree Removal in Centerville Taking Place Friday

February 14, 2020

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

CENTERVILLE – The Barnstable Department of Public Works will be sending a tree crew out Friday along Phinney’s Lane, across from Mothers Park, to perform storm damage clean up work.

Crews will be cutting, chipping, and loading large logs into trucks for removal.

Work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane closures will be in effect throughout the day, and police officers will be on hand to direct traffic.

Motorists are recommended to find alternatives routes, and to exercise caution and proceed slowly if they are traveling through the work zone.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 