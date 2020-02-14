Tree Removal in Centerville Taking Place Friday

CENTERVILLE – The Barnstable Department of Public Works will be sending a tree crew out Friday along Phinney’s Lane, across from Mothers Park, to perform storm damage clean up work.

Crews will be cutting, chipping, and loading large logs into trucks for removal.

Work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane closures will be in effect throughout the day, and police officers will be on hand to direct traffic.

Motorists are recommended to find alternatives routes, and to exercise caution and proceed slowly if they are traveling through the work zone.